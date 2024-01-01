Former NBA scout: Who is the better prospect, Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper?

The class of 2024 is nationally a deep one in high school basketball, led by five-star forward Cooper Flagg, a Duke commit.

But, until Flagg re-classified this summer, it was Dylan Harper who was the top player in the class of 2024. Now, Harper is largely considered the second-best player in the nation.

Flagg’s re-classification saw him vault from being the top player in the nation in the 2025 class to now becoming the best in this class as well. He is a 6-foot-9 forward at Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida).

When former NBA scout Matt Babcock was asked who the top player in this class is, he provided a nuanced answer that was very definitive.

“As a scout and NBA draft analyst, comparing players is a big part of my job. However, it is challenging, especially when comparing two players with entirely different styles, like Harper and Flagg,” Babcock told USA TODAY High School Sports. “With Harper, you have a jumbo-sized on-ball creator. And with Flagg, what’s not to like? He has excellent size, athleticism, and a motor that doesn’t stop. I think both have the potential to be outstanding NBA players. One potential separator for me is if these guys don’t blossom into stars; as one would hope, Flagg possesses more traits that would allow him to be an effective complementary player, whereas Harper needs the ball in his hands more to be effective. So, subsequently, there’s likely more safety in Flagg as a prospect — he probably has a higher floor.”

Harper, committed to Rutgers, is a guard at Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey). He is the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

Considered one of the top talent evaluators in the nation, Babcock is currently an NBA draft analyst and scout for Babcock Hoops.

