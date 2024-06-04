Former NBA player Stephen Bardo highlights upcoming Rutgers vs. Michigan State matchup

When Rutgers basketball takes the court to start this upcoming season, they will look very different than just a few months ago. That is partly due to a star-studded freshman class that includes the five-star pair of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

While the talented duo has created plenty of excitement in and around the Rutgers basketball program, they are also getting national attention.

On Monday, college basketball and NBA analyst Stephen Bardo highlighted Rutgers vs. Michigan State as one game he is looking forward to. While Bardo touched on Rutgers’s talent, he also has high hopes for Michigan State. That is due to a roster that includes Jeremy Fears and Xavier Booker.

I Want To See Michigan State @ Rutgers!https://t.co/JT2DX4iJcd pic.twitter.com/bqmZbCq62K

— Stephen Bardo (@stephenbardo) June 3, 2024

“I always love calling games there because I love the energy of that place. I get mad love out there,” Bardo said in his social media post.

For Rutgers, this matchup will be their shot at redemption. During the 2023-2024 campaign, Rutgers went 0-1 against Michigan State. In a 73-55 loss, the Scarlet Knights shot 37 percent from the field and turned the ball over ten times.

Although the college basketball season is months away, fans can already start marking games on the calendar. For Bardo, the Michigan State and Rutgers matchup is one game fans shouldn’t miss.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire