Former NBA player identifies team he would want Bronny James to join

Turner Sports NBA analyst Channing Frye joined the Dan Patrick Show before the NBA draft. He discussed why, if Bronny James was his son, he’d want him to be drafted by Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs to play with Victor Wembanyama.

There is plenty of speculation surrounding Bronny James before the NBA draft, but the likely outcome is that he will go to the Los Angeles Lakers. It is probable that he will go to the Lakers at pick No. 55, but there is also a chance he could go undrafted and will then sign a two-way contract with the Lakers. If the Lakers do not take Bronny at No. 55, the Dallas Mavericks could take Bronny a few picks later at the very end of the draft. Do the Lakers want to bring Bronny into the fold so much that they will use their 55th pick on LeBron James’ son, or will the Lakers bank on Bronny being undrafted and therefore being able to sign a contract right after the draft ends? We’re all about to find out.

Here’s more from Channing Frye, below:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire