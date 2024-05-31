Former NBA player Drew Gordon, brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, dies in car crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Former NBA player Drew Gordon died in a car crash on Thursday, according to ESPN. The 33-year-old was the older brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon.

The former forward died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon, Gordon’s agent confirmed to a reporter for ESPN. As of Friday morning, the circumstances surrounding the crash were unclear.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Drew Gordon (30) pulls down a rebound during an NBA pre-season basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Allentown, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season, according to ESPN.

The Denver Nuggets posted a black and white photo of Drew and Aaron on X.

“The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon,” reads a message included with the post. “Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time.”

The 76ers, too, shared a brief message on social media.

“We send our condolences to the Gordon family and their friends,” the organization wrote.

Gordon is survived by his wife and three children.

