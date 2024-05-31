Former NBA Player Drew Gordon Dead at 33 After Car Crash

Originally appeared on E! Online

The basketball community is mourning the loss of a former player.

Drew Gordon, a former forward for the Philadelphia 76ers and the older brother of Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon, died in a Portland, Oregon car crash on May 30, his agent Calvin Andrews confirmed to ESPN. He was 33.

"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the NBA team shared in a statement to social media May 30. "Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will live forever through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones."

The statement continued, "Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time."

Although Drew only played one season for the NBA's 76ers during the 2014-2015 season, he continued his basketball career overseas—including teams in Russia, Poland and Japan—until he retired in July 2023.

"Thank you basketball for what you have given me. I gave you my heart and soul—blood, sweat and tears," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "And I can walk away from the game knowing I gave it my all!"

The late 33-year-old's basketball career started in 2008 at UCLA, before he transferred to a school in New Mexico as a junior, per CBS Sports. Although he was not drafted to the NBA upon his graduation in 2012, he played summer league for the Dallas Mavericks before his brief stint on the 76ers.

In addition to his basketball highlights, Drew often posted about fatherhood on his social media. The California native shared three children with his wife Angela.

As Drew wrote in a birthday shoutout for his wife in 2023, "We have three beautiful boys and a great life!"

