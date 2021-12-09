Mom charged for allegedly telling daughter to hit fellow basketballer
A mother has been charged after allegedly instructing her daughter to hit a fellow basketball player during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove.
The daughter of former NBA player Corey Benjamin was captured on video sucker-punching an opponent during a youth basketball game. Now, the girl's mother, Tira Hunt, is facing criminal charges for allegedly encouraging her daughter to carry out the attack.
She faces up to a year in jail.
