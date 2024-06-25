Former NBA Head Coach Stan Van Gundy speaks with KTLA’s David Pingalore on new Lakers Coach JJ Reddick

KTLA 5 Sports Reporter David Pingalore interviews former NBA Head Coach Stan Van Gundy on JJ Reddick’s new role as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Van Gundy coached Reddick in Orlando from 2007-2012 and again in New Orleans from 2020-2021.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.