Former NBA guard is picking prime Warriors over the Kobe Bryant Lakers

The Golden State Warriors dynasty is one of the most dominant in NBA history. In their prime, the trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green often looked unbeatable.

In a recent appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast,” Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers legend debated whether the Warriors in their prime could beat the Lakers in their prime during the Kobe Bryant and Shaq era.

In the latest episode of “The 520 Club,” former NBA point guard Jeff Teague backed the Warriors to win that game or series, crediting their floor spacing and shooting. Of course, there will undoubtedly be some fans who believe the Lakers team would come out on top.

Nevertheless, the debate between two of the best dynasties in league history is a fun discussion as the offseason draws near. Teague never played against the O’Neal and Bryant Lakers, although he did face both stars on multiple occasions. As such, his opinion likely carries some weight.

You can hear Teague’s reasoning for backing the Warriors by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire