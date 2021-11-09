Former NFL running back Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA guard Deron Williams as part of Jake Paul undercard

Set your time machines to 2002, because celebrity boxing is back. Former Utah Jazz guard Deron Williams will take on former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore in a boxing match.

The match will be part of the undercard when Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury on Dec. 18. The Gore-Williams fight is slated for four rounds. Both fighters will fight at 215 pounds.

Frank Gore is a boxer now. His first fight was just announced, against former NBA star Deron Williams. My story from September on his new life https://t.co/Fgtxp9RCLC pic.twitter.com/AVzZCJHa64 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2021

Gore, 38, played in the NFL last season, starting 14 games for the New York Jets. Gore took up boxing during the offseason, and said he was looking to get in the ring in September, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams, 37, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2016-17 season. It's unclear if Williams has boxing experience. He was a state wrestling champion growing up and has gotten into MMA after his basketball career. Williams co-owns an MMA gym in Dallas. It sounds like he has some fighting skill.

Jake Paul to fight Tommy Fury in main event

Gore and Williams will serve as an appetizer to Fury vs. Paul. The fight presents a step up in skill for Paul, who has yet to fight an opponent who specializes in boxing. Fury — the half brother of Tyson Fury — fits that bill.

Paul is 4-0 in his boxing career. He beat YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson in his first two fights. Paul then beat MMA fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley in his next two fights.

Fury is 7-0 as a boxer, with his last win coming in August.