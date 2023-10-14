Former NBA champion signs Kevon Looney’s praises

Kevon Looney is entering his ninth season with the Golden State Warriors. Since being drafted with the 30th pick in 2015, Looney has developed into an integral member of the Warriors rotation and is often seen as an “unsung hero” for the franchise. Despite his lack of size, Looney consistently provides the Warriors with a physical paint presence and often dominates on the glass for his team.

When speaking on a recent episode of his “Big Shot Bob” podcast, seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry shared his thoughts on the Warriors big man. Horry believes that Looney is often overlooked when discussing the talent on Golden State’s roster.

“I love Looney. He does not get enough credit for what he does for that team as far as second-chance points and stuff like that,” Horry said. “Everybody looks at the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green but without Looney, they ain’t going nowhere.”

With the Warriors lacking genuine size in the middle of the floor, Looney will be expected to shoulder a heavy load this season. However, the veteran center has proven capable of building his game around whatever head coach Steve Kerr needs from him.

