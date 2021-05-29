Former NBA champion Metta World Peace believes Sixers are slept on

Ky Carlin
·1 min read
The Philadelphia 76ers are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and they have a 2-0 lead on the Washington Wizards in their Round 1 playoff series, but there are some who believe they do not have what it takes to reach the NBA Finals in 2021.

The Sixers are led by a talented star duo in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as well as a borderline All-Star in Tobias Harris, but there are a lot of prognosticators who believe that the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks should be the favorites in the East.

It makes sense as the Nets and the Bucks have bigger names. Brooklyn has the star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden while the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo and others, but none of those players have been as dominant as Embiid has been in the 2020-21 season.

Former NBA champion Metta World Peace took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to tell people to stop sleeping on the Sixers and he cited Embiid as the reason.

Philadelphia will be looking to go up 3-0 on the Wizards when the teams face off at 7 p.m. EDT from Capital One Arena.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Dwight Howard has complete confidence in Sixers guard Shake Milton

Sixers vs. Wizards Game 3 preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Coach Doc Rivers sees progress, growth in Sixers star trio of players

