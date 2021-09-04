Former Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez receives ovation at game against Mets

Gio Gonzalez attends Nats-Mets game, receives ovation originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Nationals pitcher Gio Gonzalez announced his retirement from baseball back in March. Now the 35-year-old is enjoying his post-playing career life by attending a game where he used to pitch.

The Nationals are kicking off a weekend series against the struggling New York Mets, and the MASN broadcast cameras showed Gonzalez in attendance to watch his former team.

Gio Gonzalez sighting at Nationals Park tonight pic.twitter.com/BghOY1vc5c — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) September 4, 2021

Gio González is here (with a tip of the cap to cheering fans) 👀 pic.twitter.com/3H7jMiz3pj — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) September 4, 2021

Gonzalez was also shown on the jumbotron at Nationals Park, where he received a standing ovation from the home crowd. Gonzalez spent six years from 2012 to 2018 with the organization, which is why so many fans still hold the pitcher in high regard.