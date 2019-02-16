Former Nationals GM thinks the Bryce Harper sweepstakes are almost over originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

Another day, another favorite in the Bryce Harper sweepstakes.

It's not a completely new team this time around, but former baseball executive and current analyst Jim Bowden feels pretty confident in the Philadelphia Phillies landing the services of the star outfielder.

"I keep hearing there's a lot of momentum and traction here on him going and signing with the Philadelphia Phillies," Bowden shared on CBS Sports HQ. "And he could be rounding third and heading home shortly."

Bowden appeared on the program to help react to the most recent betting odds on Harper, specifically those that have the San Francisco Giants as the clear favorites. Bowden disagrees with that projection, especially considering the length of the offers involved.

It's clear the Giants are hoping to sign Harper to a short term deal, but the former Nationals general manager is convinced the outfielder will end up getting a significantly longer deal.

"Every indication I get is he's gonna get at least 10 years and he's gonna get more than $300 million. That has not changed and nor have my two favorite places for him: Philadelphia, one, clearly, and a distant two, Washington." — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) February 16, 2019

10 years, $300 million is of course the terms of the deal the Nationals reportedly offered Harper months ago as the offseason was getting underway, so if he's been holding out for a better contract then the Phillies may be forced to top it.

One point Bowden made during the interview was how badly Harper wants to win "right now." The Giants, Padres, and White Sox don't appear ready to truly compete for another few seasons, which is why he so emphatically endorses Philadelphia or Washington as the ultimate destination.

The Phillies and Nats look like the only two competitors who can feasibly win the World Series as early as 2019, and if that's truly important to Harper, it helps weed out the competition.

Of course, as with the litany of Bryce Harper rumors we've heard all winter long, this comes with a baseball-sized grain of salt.

Various teams have taken turns atop the leaderboard when it comes to guessing where Harper will end up, and while the Phillies are probably the most consistent favorite of the offseason, there's obviously a reason why they and/or Harper have yet to pull the trigger on a deal.

The fit seems clear, and the money is there, but for now, Harper is still unemployed, which means every team still has an opportunity to wow him with an offer. It wouldn't too be surprising if he ultimately ends up in Philadelphia, and if Jim Bowden is to be believed, that news could be coming sooner rather than later.

