Former National Michael A. Taylor homers again, continues hot start with Royals

Michael A. Taylor homers again, continues hot start with KC

After launching his first home run in a Royals uniform on Opening Day, former Nationals outfielder Michael A. Taylor stayed hot on Saturday with another deep blast to center field.

The solo home run wasn't Taylor's only big knock of the day either. He quickly followed it up with a two-run double in the sixth inning to increase his season RBI total to six in just two games.

Taylor spent the first seven years of his career in Washington as its primary center fielder early on his tenure before becoming a rotational outfielder in his late-20s.

Following the 2020 season, Taylor signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Royals and Kansas City has to be feeling good about their investment so far.

In seven years with the Nationals, Taylor hit .237, launched 54 home runs, 87 doubles and stole 77 bases. Nats fans will also never forget his home run in Game 2 of the 2019 World Series.