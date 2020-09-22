Former National Anthony Rendon reacts to ejection by wiping away fake tear

Anthony Rendon reacts to ejection by wiping away fake tear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anthony Rendon didn't show a lot of emotion as a member of the Washington Nationals.

He kept it that way on Monday as a member of the Angels on Monday, when he was ejected from their win against the Texas Rangers.

Acting like he was wiping an imaginary tear off his cheek, it's pretty clear Rendon wasn't too upset with getting tossed. It was very on-brand of him, indeed.

This was the first time Rendon struck out three times during a contest as an Angel.

Rendon was also ejected a few times during his Nationals career for arguing against strike calls, but none so more infamous than on April 7, 2018. That's when umpire Marty Foster threw Rendon out of the game without the third baseman even saying a word. Manager Davey Martinez was far more animated before getting ejected himself.