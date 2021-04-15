Former National Adam Eaton sparks bench-clearing incident against Indians

Ryan Wormeli
·1 min read

Former National Adam Eaton sparks bench-clearing incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton has never been one to shy away from a confrontation on the baseball field.

Now back with the White Sox, Eaton was trying to make a hustle play on Thursday in an afternoon matchup with the Indians. He was called out by the umpire, but Eaton immediately made it clear he felt he was pushed off the bag. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't happy about it.

Indians shortstop Andrés Giménez applies the tag and Eaton comes off the bag, though it's unclear from the video if he was forced off or simply slipped while making a diving play.

The outfielder gets up and starts arguing with the umpire, and as Giménez defends himself, Eaton gives the shortstop a two-handed shove. That sparked other players to get involved, and eventually, the benches cleared as Eaton had to be held back by his teammates and coaches.

Eaton played in Washington from 2017 to 2020, winning a World Series with the Nationals in 2019. It remains to be seen if there will be any further discipline coming from Major League Baseball for either party.

