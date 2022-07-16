Former NASCAR star fatally stabbed
Authorities said Bobby East was killed this week at a California gas station.
Authorities said Bobby East was killed this week at a California gas station.
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East was identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing earlier this week at a gas station in Westminster, according to police.
Former NASCAR racer, Bobby East, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at a 76 gas station, located at 6322 Westminster Blvd., when he reportedly had words with a transient that resulted in the fatal stabbing, authorities said.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died in New York City at age 73. NBC’s Anne Thompson reports for TODAY on details surrounding her death and looks back at her high-profile life.
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Adriana Diaz."
Ty Dillon announces Friday that he will not be back in the No. 42 NASCAR Cup car at Petty GMS Motorsports after this season.
Martin Truex Jr. edged Chase Elliott in final-round qualifying and will start Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from the first position.
Would you daily drive a pre-war classic? Mark Elder does!
Ivana Trump, who was the former president's first wife, died at the age of 73 in New York. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Arizona, but his visit has been postponed until next week.
Kyle Busch said Saturday there’s no firm deadline for cementing a potential return to Joe Gibbs Racing next season, adding he has had talks with other teams. Busch, a 60-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, is in his 15th season with the No. 18 Toyota team owned by Coach Joe Gibbs. Busch sits in […]
Listen in as Martin Truex Jr. talks about earning his first pole with the No. 19 team at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
East was a three-time USAC national champion and raced for team owners Jack Roush, Tony Stewart and Wood Brothers.
Martin Truex Jr. turned in the only sub-30-second lap in Saturday qualifying to win the pole for Sunday's Cup race at NHMS.
NASCAR disqualifies the cars of Landon Cassill and Noah Gragson after they failed inspection after Saturday's Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire.
Alex Gordon was last seen May 5 working on a shredding machine at a Greer recycling company.
Chevrolet returned to Victory Lane at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday as Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the season.
The NASCAR Cup Series' lone race this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a big opportunity for veteran drivers not yet locked into the playoffs.
LOUDON, N.H. — As one of a small handful of drivers over the age of 40 racing full-time at NASCAR‘s top level, 2004 Cup Series champ Kurt Busch isn‘t immune to retirement rumors. They‘ve cropped up over the past few years, almost an annual tradition at this point, but here he is still winning races […]
Series veteran Justin Allgaier scored his third win of the Xfinity Series season Saturday, taking the lead late to win in front of Trevor Bayne.
The United States’ motivation to find infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero was never in doubt — hence the $20 million reward for information leading to his capture — there was less certainty about the commitment of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his lack of interest in pursuing drug lords.