Former NASCAR Driver, USAC Champ Bobby East Stabbed, Killed at Gas Station in California

Photo credit: Joe Robbins - Getty Images

Former NASCAR driver and three-time USAC National Champion racer Bobby East died following a stabbing attack at a gas station in Westminster, Calif., on July 13.

East was 37.

According to published reports, Westminster police say that East sustained a stab wound to the chest and was transported to a local hospital where he died. Trent William Millsap, 27, is named by Westminster police as a suspect. No motive was listed in the reports. Millsap is reportedly a transient from the Westminster-Anaheim area in Southern California.

East is credited with 56 career USAC feature race wins, including 48 in national divisions. He won the USAC Silver Crown Series championship in 2012 and 2013 with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing. In 2012, East became just the ninth driver in USAC history to win on dirt and pavement tracks in the three top categories: Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget.

Photo credit: Jerry Markland - Getty Images

East started racing in USAC national events in 2001 at age 16. That year, he became the youngest USAC national feature winner on way to earning USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year honors.

East also holds the distinction of winning USAC's last race on a one-mile track when he won at the Milwaukee Mile in 2005.

East was a native of Torrence, Calif., who lived in Brownsburg, Ind., during most of his racing career. He made 31 career starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and 11 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series between 2005 and 2008. His best NASCAR finishes were eighth-place finishes in the Truck Series for team owner Jack Roush at Texas and Memphis in 2008.

East made his final USAC start at a Silver Crown event in 2014.