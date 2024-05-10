Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty makes pitstop in Bristol for charity ride

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As part of his 28th annual charity motorcycle ride, Kyle Petty, a former NASCAR driver and current racing analyst, made a pitstop at the Delta Hotel in Bristol.

The hotel hosted an event where the community could meet notable riders, purchase merchandise or support the charity.

During the week-long ride, Petty and over 250 other participants rode 2,100 miles from South Dakota to North Carolina to raise funds for Victory Junction, a camp founded in 2004 in honor of Petty’s son Adam. Victory Junction provides support for children with severe and chronic medical conditions.

“The two things that you always remember about the ride are the campers,” Petty said. “You see kids at the end of the day and the fans that come out to stand in a parking lot or that wave at you from an overpass or stand on the side of the road and wave at you. It is it’s the people you meet.”

The ride will conclude on Friday.

