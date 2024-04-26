Former N.Y. Giants lineman Korey Cunningham found dead at 28

(NBC News) — Former New York Giants offensive lineman Korey Cunningham was found dead at his New Jersey home on Thursday.

He was 28.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham,” the Giants wrote on X Friday. “He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates.”

New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 21-6. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Clifton police told NBC News they responded to Cunningham’s home around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after a family member reported not hearing from him. Police forced entry and “found him deceased,” a spokesperson said.

Officials said no foul play was involved but have not disclosed the cause of death.

