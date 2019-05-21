Former MVP ranks Patriots star Tom Brady as best quarterback in NFL originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady just won his sixth Super Bowl championship, but that hasn't stopped fans and media members from claiming he's not the best quarterback in the NFL.

The New England Patriots quarterback is only two years removed from his third NFL MVP, and even though his 2018 stats weren't at the typical Brady level, they still were really impressive.

The NFL offseason is in full swing, and to help pass the period between the draft and the start of training camp, it's time to embrace debate, and no topic ignites more passionate responses than ranking the best QBs in the league.

Former league MVP and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner, who's now an analyst for NFL Network, recently revealed his updated ranking of the top quarterbacks in the sport, and he couldn't resist putting Brady atop the list.

"Come on, there's only one place to go," Warner said. "I know at some point in time he's not going to be the best player in the league. But as of right now - he just won another championship, so I don't see him slowing down. This is probably as much on merit and what he continues to do year in and year out that I believe New England's going to be vying for another championship. So, Tom Brady gets my No. 1 spot."

Here is Warner's top five:

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Drew Brees, Saints

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

4. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

This is an interesting list. The top four absolutely belong, but some people might be surprised at the order. Mahomes in the No. 3 spot after he won the 2018 NFL MVP award with a 50-touchdown season is a little surprising. Aaron Rodgers had a rough 2018 as injuries to him and his teammates derailed the Packers' season, but when healthy, many people would argue he's better than anyone.

Roethlisberger's inclusion is the most surprising. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a surefire Hall of Famer, but he's no longer a top-five QB in 2019. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck are better options at the moment.

Warner got the No. 1 spot correct, though, and that's really what matters.

