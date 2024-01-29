Former MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill hired by Florida State as scouting director

Former Middle Tennessee State football coach Rick Stockstill is back in the coaching ranks, and he's joining his alma mater.

Stockstill has been hired at Florida State as the team's director of scouting on offense, the team announced on Monday.

"I'm very appreciative and humbled for this opportunity to join (Florida State head coach Mike) Norvell and his staff," Stockstill said in a release. "Watching him build this program and getting to know him as a person has been rewarding for me and many other former players.

"My time at Florida State University was crucial to my development as a person and a professional, and I'm excited to be back at a place that means so much to me. I'm looking forward to contributing to the cycle of impacting others as part of an already successful staff."

Stockstill was a quarterback at Florida State from 1977-81, leading the Seminoles to a 10-2 record and No. 5 ranking in 1980. A 1982 FSU graduate, he was inducted into the school's athletics hall of fame in 2019. Having 41 years of college coaching under his belt, this is his first coaching stint at his alma mater.

"I am fired up to add Rick Stockstill to our coaching staff," Norvell said in a release. "He brings a tremendous amount of football knowledge and experience to this position and will serve a vital role in our preparation as a staff.

"Rick's perspective as a former player here under Coach Bowden, as well as a head coach for nearly two decades, will be valuable as he helps us continue our program's climb. It's clear how much Florida State means to Rick, and I'm excited we had this opportunity to bring him back to the Nole Family."

Stockstill spent 18 seasons as coach of the Blue Raiders and was 113-111.

He was fired in November following the team's 2023 season finale, a 23-20 loss to Sam Houston State to finish the season 4-8. The university hired Derek Mason as his successor.

Stockstill, who was the fourth-longest tenured coach in the nation and third-longest in Blue Raiders history at the time, led MTSU to 10 bowl appearances, a 2006 Sun Belt Conference (split) championship and a 2018 Conference USA title game appearance.

