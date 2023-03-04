Former MSU WR Jayden Reed reportedly meets with multiple teams at NFL Combine

Former Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed has reportedly picked up interest from a handful of teams during his time at this week’s NFL Combine.

Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported on Thursday that Reed has met with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans during his time at the NFL Combine. Reed was one of the standout performers at the Senior Bowl last month and that strong performance hasn’t gone unnoticed by a trio of teams apparently.

.@MSU_Football WR Jayden Reed met formally at the #NFLCombine with #Jaguars, #Lions and #Texans thus far, per league source. Reed was THE standout WR at @seniorbowl. Incredibly difficult matchup in coverage. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

Reed finished with 636 yards and five touchdowns on 55 receptions this past year. He battled injuries throughout the year, and that led to a rather disappointing senior season.

Reed will need a strong showing at the NFL Combine to help boost his draft stock. But this is a great indication that he’ll be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Football!

MSU football offers 2024 4-star RB Ca'lil Valentine from Chandler, Ariz. MSU WR Jayden Reed NFL Draft profile, analysis from Packers Wire REPORT: 4-star DL Xadavien Sims locks in visit to Michigan State football

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire