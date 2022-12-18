Former MSU WR Germie Bernard commits to Washington

Former Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard has a new home and it shouldn’t come as a surprise where he’s heading.

It was announced on Saturday that Bernard has committed to Washington. Bernard had previously intended to play for the Huskies out of high school but flipped to Michigan State after previously committing to Washington.

Bernard is a former four-star prospect in the 2022 class, and earned playing time right away as a true freshman this past season. He finished this year with seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Bernard will return to Spartan Stadium next fall when Michigan State hosts Washington in a non-conference battle. The Spartans and Huskies will battle it out on the gridiron on Sept. 16, 2023.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire