Former MSU women’s basketball player, assistant Kristin Haynie joining Minnesota Lynx staff

Following the recent departure of Suzy Merchant from the program, Michigan State women’s basketball will lose another coach from the bench, as Kristin Haynie, a former star with the Spartans in her own right, will leave her role as assistant coach to join the Minnesota Lynx as an assistant coach.

“As a former player in the WNBA, Kristin brings a wealth of expertise and a reputation that precedes her,” Lynx coach and president of basketball operations Cheryl Reeve said in a released statement. “Kristin’s devotion to the game and its players will no doubt be a great asset to our coaching staff and franchise.”

Haynie spent the last four seasons with the Spartans, and is a legend of the program for her efforts in bringing MSU to a national runner-up finish in 2005. After that, Haynie was drafted No. 9 in the WNBA draft and spent four seasons in the WNBA.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire