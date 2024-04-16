Former MSU transfer portal WR TJ Sheffield commits to UConn

A former Michigan State football transfer portal commit has a new home.

Wide receiver TJ Sheffield announced on Monday that he has committed to UConn. Sheffield made the announcement via X.

Sheffield transferred to Michigan State from Purdue in December, but never suited up for the Spartans this past spring. He officially decommitted from Michigan State in March, according to 247Sports.

