Former MSU star Miles Bridges has career game in Hornets win over Knicks

Former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges had himself a day on Monday.

Bridges scored a career-high 38 points in helping lead the Charlotte Hornets to a victory over the New York Knicks. Bridges also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists to finish with a double-double.

Bridges is off to his best year yet in the NBA, averaging nearly 20 points per game at the halfway point of the season. He’s also on pace for career-best rebounds and assists per game as well.

An #NBAAllStar worthy 🅿️erformance for MILES BRIDGES! Player of the Game vs NYK | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/zDS6Lllg07 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 17, 2022

