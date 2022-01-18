Former MSU star Miles Bridges has career game in Hornets win over Knicks
Former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges had himself a day on Monday.
Bridges scored a career-high 38 points in helping lead the Charlotte Hornets to a victory over the New York Knicks. Bridges also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists to finish with a double-double.
Bridges is off to his best year yet in the NBA, averaging nearly 20 points per game at the halfway point of the season. He’s also on pace for career-best rebounds and assists per game as well.
