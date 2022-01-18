Former MSU star Miles Bridges has career game in Hornets win over Knicks

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Former MSU star Miles Bridges has career game in Hornets win over Knicks
Former Michigan State Spartan Miles Bridges had himself a day on Monday.

Bridges scored a career-high 38 points in helping lead the Charlotte Hornets to a victory over the New York Knicks. Bridges also grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists to finish with a double-double.

Bridges is off to his best year yet in the NBA, averaging nearly 20 points per game at the halfway point of the season. He’s also on pace for career-best rebounds and assists per game as well.

