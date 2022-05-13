Former MSU RB Donovan Eaglin to transfer to Alabama A&M
Former Michigan State running back Donovan Eaglin has announced his transfer destination.
Eaglin will continue his collegiate football career at Alabama A&M. Eaglin announced the transfer news via Twitter on Wednesday.
Eaglin — a former three-star recruit from Manvel, Texas — entered the transfer portal shortly after spring ball wrapped up. He appeared in all 13 games last season primarily in a special teams role. He also had six carries for 33 yards on the season.
Next Journey… Go Bulldogs! #Committed #HBCU pic.twitter.com/yp5bJ6ZmAS
— Donovan Eaglin (@DonoHtx) May 11, 2022
