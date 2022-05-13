Former MSU RB Donovan Eaglin to transfer to Alabama A&M

Former Michigan State running back Donovan Eaglin has announced his transfer destination.

Eaglin will continue his collegiate football career at Alabama A&M. Eaglin announced the transfer news via Twitter on Wednesday.

Eaglin — a former three-star recruit from Manvel, Texas — entered the transfer portal shortly after spring ball wrapped up. He appeared in all 13 games last season primarily in a special teams role. He also had six carries for 33 yards on the season.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

List

Ranking Michigan State football's 2022 games from easiest to hardest

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

More Football!