Former MSU Point Guard A.J. Hoggard to transfer to Vanderbilt

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coach Tom Izzo said if A.J. Hoggard decided to play collegiate basketball with his final year of eligibility it would not be with Michigan State’s team. Hoggard officially entered the transfer portal in last April and announced he would be headed to Vanderbilt for the 2024-2025 season.

Hoggard chose Vanderbilt out of a final five that included schools like USC, Georgia, Washington, and Florida. He was a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention who has been part of the Spartans rotation since his freshman season. Hoggard started in all but two games over the past two seasons and averaged just under 12 points per game.

“For me, it was definitely the fit cause I only have one more shot at it,” Hoggard said on the ‘Field of 68’ YouTube livestream. “The goal is to get to the league and that’s when they giving out the most money at anyway so, people are going to make it out to what they want to make it out to be because the way college basketball has changed now with NIL. But for me, the biggest thing was definitely to fit because I get one more shot at this and I want to give myself the best opportunity to capture my dreams. So, this next stop was very strategic for me and just trying to get to my dreams.”

