Former MSU LS Taybor Pepper gets contract extension

Taybor Pepper has carved himself out a nice career in the NFL as a long snapper. Pepper was a member of one of the greatest runs in Michigan State history, playing with the team from 2012 to 2016.

Since his time with Michigan State, Pepper has been a reliable long snapper in the NFL. He got his first opportunity with the Green Bay Packers, but a foot injury cost him his season. Following recovery, he signed with the Miami Dolphins.

After his time in Miami, Pepper caught on with the San Francisco 49ers and made a huge impact for the team in 2020. He first received a two-year contract extension, and now, he has been given a three-year contract extension:

49ers signed long snapper Taybor Pepper to a three-year contract extension that included $1.5 million guaranteed at signing. Pepper produced this video to mark the occasion: pic.twitter.com/2SJTFXbceJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire