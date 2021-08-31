Former MSU LB Joe Bachie cut by Cincinnati Bengals
Former Michigan State standout linebacker Joe Bachie was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, amid final roster cuts being made.
Bachie was picked up by the Bengals this offseason and made a good run at potentially making the roster.
#Bengals final cuts
DT Mike Daniels
TE Mason Schreck
DE Noah Spence
LB Joe Bachie
DE Amani Bledsoe
P Drue Chrisman
S Treyvon Henderson
LB Keandre Jones
DT Kahlil McKenzie
TE Thaddeus Moss
RB Jacques Patrick
CB Antonio Phillips
CB Winston Rose
— Barb Layton (@RedZoneLayton) August 31, 2021
Bachie will try to find a home with someone’s practice squad and to continually improve as he attempts to make a roster spot in the future.
Bachie appeared in four games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, recording two tackles.