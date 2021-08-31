Former MSU LB Joe Bachie cut by Cincinnati Bengals

Cory Linsner
·1 min read
Former Michigan State standout linebacker Joe Bachie was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, amid final roster cuts being made.

Bachie was picked up by the Bengals this offseason and made a good run at potentially making the roster.

Bachie will try to find a home with someone’s practice squad and to continually improve as he attempts to make a roster spot in the future.

Bachie appeared in four games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, recording two tackles.

