Former MSU LB Joe Bachie cut by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Michigan State standout linebacker Joe Bachie was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, amid final roster cuts being made.

Bachie was picked up by the Bengals this offseason and made a good run at potentially making the roster.

#Bengals final cuts

DT Mike Daniels

TE Mason Schreck

DE Noah Spence

LB Joe Bachie

DE Amani Bledsoe

P Drue Chrisman

S Treyvon Henderson

LB Keandre Jones

DT Kahlil McKenzie

TE Thaddeus Moss

RB Jacques Patrick

CB Antonio Phillips

CB Winston Rose — Barb Layton (@RedZoneLayton) August 31, 2021

Bachie will try to find a home with someone’s practice squad and to continually improve as he attempts to make a roster spot in the future.

Bachie appeared in four games last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, recording two tackles.

