Former MSU football WR Jayden Reed signs rookie deal with Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed was selected to the Green Bay Packers with the 50th overall selection in the second round of this year’s 2023 NFL Draft. Reed was MSU’s second straight second round NFL draft selection, following Kenneth Walker just a year ago.

Now, heading into his rookie season, Reed has inked his first NFL contract. Reed and the Packers agreed on a four-year, $7.18 million deal with a $2.22 million signing bonus.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

More Spartans in the NFL!

Former MSU RB Kenneth Walker III moves up Madden ratings chart after explosive rookie season

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire