Former MSU football WR gets in-state high school head coaching job

cory linsner
·1 min read
Andre Rison is known as a legend at Michigan State. The former wide receiver spent 1986-89 in East Lansing, helping the Spartans win the 1988 Rose Bowl.

Following his time with MSU, Rison had a 16-year NFL career in which he racked up over 10,000 yards and winning the 1997 Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

Now, Rison is back in his home state, coaching high school football. After spending a year with Grosse Point University of Liggett as an offensive coordinator, Rison has been promoted as the school’s interim head coach.

