Former MSU football TE Matt Seybert signs with Los Angeles Chargers
The long saga of former Michigan State football tight end Matt Seybert’s NFL journey isn’t over, but it does have an exciting new chapter. On Friday, it was announced that the former MSU pass catcher has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the culmination of a lot of determination and hard work from the Spartan.
Here is a recap of Seybert’s journey:
Walk-on tight end at MSU
Didn’t start until senior season
Wasn’t invited to the NFL combine
No pro day, so he did his own virtual pro day on Twitter
Quick stop in the Spring Football League
Signed by the Chargers
Seybert’s journey is really just getting started as he finally gets his shot to impress an NFL team and make their final roster.
