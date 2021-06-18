U.S. Open:

Watch Round 2 of 2021 U.S. Open live from Torrey Pines

Former MSU football TE Matt Seybert signs with Los Angeles Chargers

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read
The long saga of former Michigan State football tight end Matt Seybert’s NFL journey isn’t over, but it does have an exciting new chapter. On Friday, it was announced that the former MSU pass catcher has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, the culmination of a lot of determination and hard work from the Spartan.

Here is a recap of Seybert’s journey:

Seybert’s journey is really just getting started as he finally gets his shot to impress an NFL team and make their final roster.

