Former MSU football RB coach Effrem Reed hired by South Alabama

Effrem Reed was one of the bright spots on Michigan State’s offensive coaching staff over the past few seasons. Reed is attributed with playing a major role in Kenneth Walker’s development and arrival in East Lansing. Further, Reed had played a strong role in bringing Jalen Berger, Nate Carter and Jaren Mangham to campus.

With the change in coaching staff in East Lansing, it was time for MSU and Reed to separate. Now, Reed has found a new job.

Reed has been hired by South Alabama as the team’s running backs coach under new head coach Major Applewhite.

South Alabama is hiring ex-Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed as running backs coach, sources tell @247sports. Was Michigan State’s RB coach the last two seasons. Was previously an analyst for the Spartans and helped with Kenneth Walker’s breakout season in 2021.… pic.twitter.com/P89aupCcNz — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 19, 2024

