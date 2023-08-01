Former MSU football QB Kirk Cousins ranked in the top-50 on the NFL’s Top 100 player rankings
The NFL has continued to reveal their list of the Top 100 players in the league, and Kirk Cousins has checked in at No. 42.
As a former 2-star quarterback out of Holland Christian who joined MSU football back in 2007, Kirk Cousins has come a long way. After being drafted by the Redskins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft, primarily to backup Robert Griffin III, Cousins has since become a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings, and one of the highest paid players in the NFL.
4️⃣2️⃣❗️@KirkCousins8 checks in at 42 on the @nfl’s Top 100 rankings for 2023. #RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/zUEWF7cmf8
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) August 1, 2023
