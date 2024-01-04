Former MSU football OC Jay Johnson to be hired by Wyoming

Michigan State fans have had a lot of displeasure the last few years with the team’s offensive coordinator Jay Johnson. It came, with pleasure, when the fanbase knew Johnson would be departing the program after his tenure with a program worst performance against Penn State.

Now, it appears that Johnson has found his next landing spot. Johnson will be taking over as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Wyoming, and the Cowboys new head coach, Jay Sawvel.

Sources: Wyoming is expected to hire Jay Johnson as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Johnson most recently was OC at Michigan State and worked with new Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel at Minnesota in 2016. He also has overseen offenses at Colorado and Louisiana. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 4, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire