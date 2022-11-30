Former MSU football DC wins coach of the year award

Mike Tressel is known to many Spartans fans for his contributions to the Michigan State football program. Tressel was on staff at Michigan State from 2007 until 2020, serving as a linebackers coach, and the special teams coordinator from 2007-2014 and the defensive coordinator from 2015-2019, serving Mark Dantonio.

When the coaching change was made, and Mel Tucker took over, Tressel was retained on staff taking over as the safeties coach before he made the decision to depart East Lansing for the defensive coordinator job at Cincinnati.

Now, Tressel is continuing his strong performance as a defensive coordinator, and he has earned honors for his work.

Tressel has been named the 2022 AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Cincinnati #Bearcats defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has been named the 2022 AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year. — Justin Williams (@Williams_Justin) November 29, 2022

