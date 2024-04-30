Former MSU football commit, AJ Dennis, in transfer portal, Spartans to be involved

Andrew ‘A.J.’ Dennis was a top-175 offensive line recruit in the 2024 recruiting class and was committed to Michigan State for a good portion of the cycle. After a coaching change in East Lansing, the Mount Pleasant native backed off of his Spartans commitment and chose to go to Illinois.

Now, after spending the spring with Illinois, Dennis has entered the transfer portal, citing a desire to “be closer to home.” This opens the door for the Spartans to get firmly involved to regain the talents of Dennis.

NEWS: Illinois OT Andrew Dennis has entered the NCAA transfer Portal, per @PeteNakos_ The 4-star recruit was the highest-rated recruit in the Illinis' 2024 class.https://t.co/l6HDDPGq0I pic.twitter.com/HY9WEjJ9pz — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) April 29, 2024

