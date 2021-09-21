Former MSU DT Naquan Jones promoted to Titans 53-man roster

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Former MSU DT Naquan Jones promoted to Titans 53-man roster
Former Michigan State Spartans defensive tackle Naquan Jones will be on the Tennessee Titans roster for this week’s matchup.

Jones was reportedly promoted from the Titans’ practice squad to their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Jones has yet to play in an NFL game in his career but could make his first appearance this weekend.

The Titans host the Colts on Sunday. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT.

