Former MSU commit, 4-star CB Jamari Howard reportedly taking official visit this weekend

Michigan State’s star-studded recruiting weekend has reportedly added another big-name prospect to the list.

Four-star cornerback Jamari Howard will reportedly take an official visit to Michigan State this weekend. Howard was previously committed to the Spartans before decommitting in May.

Howard ranks as the No. 8 cornerback and No. 71 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. He also ranks as the No. 10 player from the talent-rich state of Florida.

Howard is a big-time prospect in the 2024 class and would be a huge lift to the Spartans’ class if he were to re-commit to Michigan State. He is one of many elite prospects that will be onhand for this massive Spartans recruiting weekend.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire