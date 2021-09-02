Former MSU CB Shakur Brown signing with Kansas City Chiefs practice squad

Former Michigan State football cornerback Shakur Brown might have not been drafted, but he will have a home at the next level for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, it came out that Brown will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the upcoming season.

Brown had originally been given a look by the Pittsburgh Steelers before heading to Kansas City.

The former Spartan defensive back was tied for the lead in the country with 5 interceptions in his redshirt junior season.

More Spartans in the NFL!