Former MSU basketball G Foster Loyer named Second-Team All-Conference for Davidson

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

If you are anything like me, you want to see former Michigan State basketball players who moved to another school succeed, and we’ve got to see that in a great way this season with Foster Loyer, who transferred to the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Davidson this year.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Loyer was named to the Second-Team All-Conference team thanks to an insane season where he led the country in free throw percentage with 93.6-percent and was third in the country in three-point percentage with 45-percent. He averaged 16.9 points per game.

Recommended Stories