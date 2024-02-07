Former MSU basketball C Xavier Tillman gets traded to Boston Celtics

Major news is circulating the NBA’s circles as the trade deadline is quickly approaching. The news and changes have now affected a former Spartan.

Xavier Tillman, who has spent his entire NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies, has been traded to the Boston Celtics.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via X, revealing that the Celtics would be trading two second round picks for the center.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading F/C Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Tillman has averaged 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his 3 and a half seasons in the NBA.

