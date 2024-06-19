Former MSU baseball pitcher Anthony Misiewicz called up to New York Yankees from Triple-A

Former MSU baseball star pitcher Anthony Misiewicz has made a nice professional career for himself in the MLB, and it is set to continue, as the New York Yankees called Misiewicz back up from Triple-A on Wednesday.

Misiewicz had a short stint with the Yankees that was cut short when he took a 100-mph line drive to the head during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees are calling up Anthony Misiewicz from Triple-A https://t.co/yqOfcUSKXs pic.twitter.com/GAYh00OMOQ — SNY (@SNYtv) June 18, 2024

