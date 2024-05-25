Former MSU DE Andrew Depaepe reportedly will transfer to Indiana

A former big-time Spartans recruit will reportedly be transferring to a fellow Big Ten school.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports is reporting that former four-star defensive end Andrew Depaepe will transfer to Indiana. Zentiz reported the notable transfer portal news on Friday.

Depaepe is a former top 125 prospect in the 2023 class and was one of the top recruits former head coach Mel Tucker signed during three-plus years. Depaepe didn’t see the field in his lone season at Michigan State as a true freshman.

Former Michigan State EDGE Andrew Depaepe is expected to transfer to Indiana, sources tell @247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Depaepe was a Class of 2023 top-125 overall recruit.https://t.co/gEPItu5g5h pic.twitter.com/ppFjm3KbDA — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 24, 2024

