Former Mr. Football, West Lafayette grad Dan Wodicka ready to tackle head coach role

BALTIMORE — Just outside of Berberian Gymnasium at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School hangs a photo of Daniel Wodicka.

The 2010 graduate is wearing the No. 1 jersey, recognizing his 2009 Indiana Mr. Football award.

When giving tours to prospective students and their parents, associate principal Dan Walbaum always makes sure to stop at Wodicka's photo.

"Mr. Football on the wall there, but he was a three-sport athlete and he played the cello in the orchestra," Walbaum tells them. "How many schools have something like that happen?"

WHO'S THE PICK? Indiana high school career 3-point record-holder Olivia Nickerson makes college choice

ONE FOR THE TEAM: Purdue basketball's Ethan Morton 'sacrificed more than anyone' in order to win

Walbaum can now tell those prospective students Wodicka later became the head football coach at one of the top academic institutions in the United States.

After being both a model student and star athlete at West Lafayette, Wodicka became an All-American receiver at Johns Hopkins.

Last month, Wodicka was named head coach of his alma mater.

His West Lafayette roots run deep, even at the Division III program in Baltimore, Maryland, where Wodicka still relies on words of wisdom he received as a prep standout 15 years earlier.

Former Indiana Mr. Football Daniel Wodicka, a West Lafayette graduate, takes over as head coach at Johns Hopkins University.

"Our players here don’t even realize, but I am still rattling off quotes that (former West Lafayette basketball coach) David Wood gave me when I was 14, 15, 16, 17 years old," Wodicka said.

Sometimes, Wodicka will rely on the words of Walbaum, his high school baseball coach for two seasons, and Joel Strode, Wodicka's baseball coach as a junior and senior.

It'll be a message that stayed with him courtesy of hall of fame coach Marshall Overley, who took the advice of assistant coach Brad DeWees and moved Wodicka to quarterback, a move that would help Wodicka become Mr. Football and help the Red Devils go undefeated and win the Class 3A state championship in 2009.

"In the state championship in the first series, we had the ball and it was third-and-long," Overley recalled. "He stepped in the huddle and said they're as afraid as we are. We converted on a third-and-long and sent us down to score first and go from there.

"He was such a natural leader that he needed to be in a place where he is leading other men."

Daniel Wodicka, a West Lafayette native, was named head football coach at Johns Hopkins in February.

Which leads to where we are now.

Coaching wasn't the future Wodicka envisioned for himself.

Wodicka chose Johns Hopkins for its biomedical engineering program as much as its football team.

But the deeper Wodicka invested himself in football, the more it appeared Wodicka's projected career path would go a different route.

"It highlighted what I had been thinking the entire time and didn’t even realize it growing up," Wodicka said. "My entire life growing up revolved around sports. It was always playing a sport every single season.

"In our off time, what did we do? Go to Purdue sporting events, football games, volleyball games, basketball games. When I look at my entire childhood growing up, it’s what I was always meant to be."

So Wodicka put engineering on the backburner for the less financially stable and more chaotic world of college football. He went from Johns Hopkins to Northern Michigan to Williams College and then back to Hopkins as a coordinator.

Now Wodicka takes over the team.

Those who remember Wodicka as not only Indiana Mr. Football, but as the kid who earned straight A's and played cello in the orchestra have no doubt the future of Johns Hopkins football is in good hands.

"He is as good a leader as I've ever coached," Wood said. "You didn't beg him to be tough. He is very bright. He is very driven and very people oriented. He will continue the success of that program. They've been very successful and that will continue with Daniel."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: West Lafayette standout Dan Wodicka ready to lead Johns Hopkins football