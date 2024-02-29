Former Mr. Basketball David Magley: Indiana is 'greatest state' for high school hoops

David Magley, Indiana Mr. Basketball of 1978 and former Kansas Jayhawk and NBA player, speaks to Wayne County boys basketball teams at the annual Kiwanis Club pre-sectional banquet on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

RICHMOND — The boys basketball pre-sectional banquet has been a yearly tradition hosted by the Kiwanis Club since 1947.

This year was no different, as all six county basketball teams attended the event at Elks Lodge #649 to hear from David Magley, who was Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 1978 before playing for Ted Owens at the University of Kansas and was drafted 28th overall in the 1982 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is currently the president of The Basketball League.

Once all the teams shared their introductions, Magley took the podium to share his story about his upbringing and his high school, college and NBA careers, but not before reminding the players in attendance where they're from.

"Man, I'm in Indiana, the greatest state for high school basketball in the world," Magley said. "You guys are part of something that is so special, you don't understand."

Magley told attendees that he played for the Kansas Jayhawks and in the NBA, Spain and Belgium, and was a coach in Florida for 12 years, but the greatest moment of his life was playing high school basketball in Indiana.

"You all have to understand how special it is this time of life that you're in," he told the players.

Magley was a player at South Bend LaSalle High School, and in his senior year visited Michigan, Purdue and Kansas. That year, his mom died from cancer a couple of weeks after he turned 18, three years after she was told she had three months to live.

"Only in Indiana, would my mother's last request say, 'If I die early in the week, please bury me early in the day on Friday so David can go to school and not miss any classes so he can still play,'" Magley said. "So the day we buried my mom, I had 40 in the first half."

Magley's coach at the time George Griffith, who coached at Richmond for 11 years, including the 1992 state championship-winning team.

"If you all know Grif, he's something else. He's also one of the most wonderful human beings I've ever met," Magley said. "He also didn't know that the school record was 41 and he didn't play me in the second half."

Magley broke the record the following game.

Speaking on his time with Kansas, of which he was an Academic All-American his senior season, Magley said he was 1-for-25 on his first 25 shots with the team as a freshman and never won a line drill in practice until a conversation with his then-girlfriend about being a good teammate regardless of whether his coach plays him in games."

"I cheered so hard in the game, that I had to take a shower for the first time in about three weeks, and I still didn't get in," he said. But the bizarre thing is, I didn't feel bad. If I've given everything I've got, that's on you."

Shortly after, a "David Magley fan club" cheer block grows to 3,000 people because of him cheering on his team so much despite not getting put into the game.

Magley is eventually put into the second half at Oklahoma State where he scored the first 10 points of the half, going on to shoot 46% the rest of the season and make First Team All-Conference Postseason Tournament.

"I believe it was because I was ready, because I took back my authority," he said. "We tend to give our authority away to other people ... It's your responsibility to be the best you can be. I went to a predominantly black high school, where I scored 49 points and our team scored 56. You'd think I'd get beat up after the game."

Magley continued: "These dudes were so happy to win. They just want to win a bunch of unselfish guys didn't care who got the glory. That's really how you get Mr. Basketball. I wasn't that good, I just had some great teammates that made me look great, and they sacrificed themselves because they wanted to win. Winning was more important than our own personal stories. That's what makes it special."

Magley didn't last long in the NBA but told the attendees that it doesn't define him, citing his wife of 43 years, the same girlfriend from Kansas, his eight grandchildren, and being able to speak at the sectional banquet at age 64.

"I'm still relevant in my old age, so from my perspective, I'm the wealthiest cat I've ever met, and I've got no money," he said. "You know what your wealth is, no one else should. You don't need money. You don't need fame. You don't need possessions. You need relationships, and if you do the right thing, blessings will follow. Your life is going to be tough at times, and that's okay. Embrace it."

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: David Magley speaks at Wayne County Boys Basketball Sectional Banquet