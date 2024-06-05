Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert on 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Mount Union quarterback is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Former Mount Union quarterback Bill Borchert is on the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The nominations include 77 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 34 coaches from the divisional ranks.

Borchert was a two-time All-American for the Purple Raiders from 1994-97. He helped lead Mount Union to a 50-3 record, four Ohio Athletic Conference titles and NCAA Division III national championships in 1996 and 1997. He won the 1997 Gagliardi Trophy, given to NCAA Division III's top all-around player, the 1996 and 1997 OAC Mike Gregory Awards as the conference's top offensive back and was a three-time All-OAC first team selection.

Borchert still holds the Purple Raiders career passing touchdowns record with 189. He held school career records for passing yards with 14,482, total offense with 15,308 and touchdowns responsible for with 200. As a senior in 1997, he threw a school-record 63 touchdown passes. That record still stands.

Mount Union has one coach and one player in the College Football Hall of Fame. Former head coach and athletic director Larry Kehres was inducted in 2017. Former quarterback Jim Ballard was inducted in 2008.

The announcement of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class will be made in early 2025.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Mount Union's Bill Borchert on College Football Hall of Fame ballot