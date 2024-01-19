Former Mount Union football coach Larry Kehres receives the Amos Alonzo Stagg Award

Former University of Mount Union head football coach Larry Kehres recently received the American Football Coaches Association Amos Alonzo Stagg Award at the 2024 AFCA Convention in Nashville, Tennessee. The award is given to those who have been outstanding in the advancement of the best interests of football.

Kehres had a career record of 332-24-3 in 27 seasons as the head coach of Mount Union. He is one of only 10 coaches in the history of college football to win 300 games. His .939 winning percentage is the highest in college football history. Mount Union won 23 Ohio Athletic Conference titles, had 21 undefeated regular seasons and won 11 NCAA Division III National Championships in his tenure.

Kehres was named the AFCA Division III National Coach of the Year nine times and AFCA Division III Regional Coach of the Year 17 times in his career. Both are AFCA records. Other coaches to receive this award include Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, Woody Hayes, Bill Walsh and Bobby Bowden.

